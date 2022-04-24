NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

