NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,596 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

