NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $119.64 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

