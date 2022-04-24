NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $280.34 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.55 and a 200 day moving average of $231.30.

