NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,005.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.