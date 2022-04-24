NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

BLE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

