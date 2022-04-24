NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

