Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,074.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961,613. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average is $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

