Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Sell”

Macquarie cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961,613. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a twelve month low of $210.05 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

