Newton (NEW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,509.00

Newton (NEW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Newton has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $14.72 million and $31,509.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

