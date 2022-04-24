NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $203.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

