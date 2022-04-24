NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 97,381 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $129,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

