NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

