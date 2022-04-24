Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Garmin by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Garmin by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 826,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,946. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

