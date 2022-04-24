Nixon Capital LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 7.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $23,776,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $7,116,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,385. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.