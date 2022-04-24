Nixon Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nixon Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,417 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $57.52. 391,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,927. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

