Nixon Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nixon Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 3.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

