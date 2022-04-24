Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Cap of $408,937.02

Node Runners (NDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.64 or 0.00042154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $408,937.02 and $684.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

