Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $2.69 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.13 or 0.07362629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

