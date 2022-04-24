North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

