North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,623 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

