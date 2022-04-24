North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.