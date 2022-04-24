North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

PAYC opened at $295.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

