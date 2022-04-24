North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

