North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

BWA opened at $37.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

