Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Northern Trust worth $112,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 107.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

