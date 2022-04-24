Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 49.28. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.16%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.