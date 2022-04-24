NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $280.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.62 and a 200 day moving average of $283.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

