NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $276.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

