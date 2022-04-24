NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,420 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

