NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $403.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.36 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.