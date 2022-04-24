NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 103.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 440,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 223,691 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

