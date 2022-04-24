NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,974 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of LAC opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.