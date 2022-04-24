NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

