NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

LPTX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

