NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $750,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,584,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,181,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

