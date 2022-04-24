NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

BABA stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

