NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

