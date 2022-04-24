NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

