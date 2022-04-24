NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.