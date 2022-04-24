NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

