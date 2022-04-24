NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

