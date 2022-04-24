NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.85.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
