NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

