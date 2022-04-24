Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $447.40 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.58 and a 200 day moving average of $400.63.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

