Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $14.54 on Tuesday, reaching $161.05. 4,993,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

