Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
