Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 727.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000.

BATS:COWZ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 1,643,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

