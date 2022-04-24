Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 467.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.24. 1,701,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

