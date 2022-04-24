Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 147,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

